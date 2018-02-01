Social Media Reacts to Paul Pogba's Ineffectual Performance in Disappointing Man Utd Defeat

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Manchester United fans have taken to social media in their droves to discuss Paul Pogba's dismal performance in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night.

The club record signing was hauled off by manager Jose Mourinho just past the hour mark, after failing to stamp his authority on proceedings at Wembley.

The 24-year old has been one of United's standout performers this season, but was woefully off the pace against a dominant Spurs side. Pogba's struggles were evident for all to see, with fans taking to Twitter to rant about their star asset's dismal showing.

The Frenchman's frustrating showing is stark contrast from the performance he put in recently at Goodison Park, where he was given a more attacking role in their 2-0 victory.

Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry said at the time that United should look to utilise the £89m man in his best position; "Pogba can play in a lot of positions. I said when he first arrived that, for me, he is not a holding midfielder.


"He can play in a lot of positions but that is where he is at his best. That [vs Everton] was vintage Juve Pogba."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Jose Mourinho Expects Man Utd to Be 'Real Contenders for Everything' by 2020)

All eyes prior to kick off were focused on Red Devils new signing Alexis Sanchez meanwhile, with the former Gunner hoping to make a big impression against their north London rivals. The Chilean superstar struggled to get on the ball though, and was largely anonymous in his first league outing since his move to Old Trafford. 

Unfortunately for Mourinho's new acquisition, the numbers suggest his performance was probably one to forget, with the 29-year old propping up some unwanted statistical categories from Wednesday's encounter. 

Following the defeat, United's Premier League race is almost certainly run, with their attention likely to shift towards gearing up for their Champions League last 16 encounter with Sevilla.

Mourinho's side will look to wrap up 2nd place in the Premier League table despite their latest setback, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool now trailing their bitter rivals by just three points.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters