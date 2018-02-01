Social Media Reacts to Paul Pogba's Ineffectual Performance in Disappointing Man Utd Defeat

Manchester United fans have taken to social media in their droves to discuss Paul Pogba's dismal performance in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night.

The club record signing was hauled off by manager Jose Mourinho just past the hour mark, after failing to stamp his authority on proceedings at Wembley.

The 24-year old has been one of United's standout performers this season, but was woefully off the pace against a dominant Spurs side. Pogba's struggles were evident for all to see, with fans taking to Twitter to rant about their star asset's dismal showing.

January had given cause for cautious optimism but Pogba in the 2 of the 4231 away at a top side is a ridiculous refusal to learn from countless past lessons. Not the only issue but a big, reoccurring one. — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) January 31, 2018

Pogba in a midfield 2 against big teams doesn't work and never has. Had to be a 3 in there. Suicide. — James (@writtenoff_mufc) January 31, 2018

Think we need to stop persisting with two in the midfield. Pogba is simply not a defensive midfielder, and it really shows in the big games. Understandable why the club want another midfielder in the summer. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 31, 2018

The Frenchman's frustrating showing is stark contrast from the performance he put in recently at Goodison Park, where he was given a more attacking role in their 2-0 victory.

Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry said at the time that United should look to utilise the £89m man in his best position; "Pogba can play in a lot of positions. I said when he first arrived that, for me, he is not a holding midfielder.





"He can play in a lot of positions but that is where he is at his best. That [vs Everton] was vintage Juve Pogba."

All eyes prior to kick off were focused on Red Devils new signing Alexis Sanchez meanwhile, with the former Gunner hoping to make a big impression against their north London rivals. The Chilean superstar struggled to get on the ball though, and was largely anonymous in his first league outing since his move to Old Trafford.

Unfortunately for Mourinho's new acquisition, the numbers suggest his performance was probably one to forget, with the 29-year old propping up some unwanted statistical categories from Wednesday's encounter.

Alexis Sanchez's Premier League debut:



77% passes completed

0 goals

0 assists

0 shots

1 completed dribble

Dribbled past more than any player on the pitch

Dispossessed more than any Man Utd player pic.twitter.com/pCWDjJJLbl — bet365 (@bet365) January 31, 2018

Following the defeat, United's Premier League race is almost certainly run, with their attention likely to shift towards gearing up for their Champions League last 16 encounter with Sevilla.

Mourinho's side will look to wrap up 2nd place in the Premier League table despite their latest setback, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool now trailing their bitter rivals by just three points.