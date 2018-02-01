Stoke Boss Paul Lambert Claims He'll 'Take the Point' After Scrappy Potters Draw Against Watford

February 01, 2018

Stoke City boss Paul Lambert was content but not pleased with his side's result on Wednesday evening as they were held at home to a goalless draw with Watford.

The game was very scrappy, with seven yellow cards being shown and a distinct lack of quality from both sides throughout the fixture.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Lambert said: "I thought Watford had the better of the first half and we had the better of the second half.

"Four points out of six is a decent start. Two clean sheets which is a positive. We've got a lot to work on but a least the momentum is still there."

The game was fairly evenly matched, with both sides having chances to break the deadlock even though no such goal came.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

"It was good for us to get to the first half at 0-0, we didn't come out of the blocks the way we did in our previous game. We 'huffed and puffed' in the first half. Second half we had more tempo, more energy and we might've had a runaway chance.

"I'll take the point, as I say four points out of six is good."

Despite the final score, Lambert certainly went for the win, as he brought on Peter Crouch early into the second half to try and push through the Watford defence.

"Peter is a handful, there's no two ways about it. We brought on Saido [Berahino] as well and I thought they both performed well.

"I couldn't have asked for any more effort, their effort today was great and we got another clean sheet out of it too."

One of the larger incidents in the game was an altercation between Christian Kabasele and Mame Biram Diouf, after which Diouf was booked.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"I didn't see it clearly but  I don't think there was much in it. There was no real incident from my position."

Lambert also commented on his deadline day signing Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray for a fee of £14m.

"He'll bring great energy to us, which'll be great. We need the energy in the team and he'll certainly bring that. 

"He's played for a big club in Galatasaray and I'm looking forward to having him join us."

