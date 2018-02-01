West Ham Captain Mark Noble Confident New Signing Joao Mario Is 'Going to Suit' Hammers Style

West Ham skipper Mark Noble believes new signing Joao Mario will settle in nicely at the London Stadium, claiming the midfielder is 'going to suit' the club with his well rounded game.

The Portuguese international made his Premier League debut for the club at home to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, and club stalwart Noble believes the on-loan Inter star will have no trouble settling in east London.

“To me, it seems Joao Mario isn’t going to be fazed by anything,” Noble told West Ham's official website.

“You get the feeling when someone is quite relaxed and you could also see on Tuesday that he doesn’t mind putting his foot in and getting a bump. The Portuguese are normally quite tough and I think he’s going to suit our football well and on Tuesday we needed him.





The Hammers have enjoyed a resurgence under manager David Moyes since he arrived at the London Stadium back in November. The Scotsman is facing an injury crisis currently though, with 14 first-team players out of action through injury.





Noble is keen to put those injury concerns to one side though, and focus on gaining revenge against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday, after the Seagulls earned a comprehensive 3-0 win in the reverse fixture.

“It’s important that we win on Saturday, but I think all the matches are important against the teams we have around us. We need to carry on the momentum we’ve got, keep the spirit of not losing games, because that’s really important, because if you don’t lose them then you’re going to keep picking up points.

“We are sitting in mid-table, but it’s only by four or five points, so we need to keep chipping away and picking up points and hopefully we can win a couple of games."

The local hero is in his 16th season at the club, and has represented the Hammers over 400 times in all competitions. He scored his third goal of the season on Tuesday, equalising from the penalty spot to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.