Young Gun: West Ham Complete Signing of 21-Year Old Non-League Striker Oladapo Afolayan

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

West Ham have confirmed that they completed the signing of Solihull Moors striker Oladapo Afolayan before the January transfer window closed on Wednesday night.

The former Chelsea academy member will first join up with The Hammers' Under-23 side before he is considered for selection for the first team.

The Evening Standard quote Afolayan as saying: “It’s a dream come true. I’ve worked hard to get here and I’m grateful for the opportunity."


Speaking about his background in the game, Afolayan revealed: “I started out with Chelsea and was there until I was 15, then my family moved to Canada and I was part of the Academy at Toronto FC. Then, when we moved back, I studied civil engineering at Loughborough University before the opportunity arose to join Solihull and play in the National League and it was something I couldn’t turn down."

Talking about the opportunity to join a Premier League club, the striker said: “Now, the opportunity has come to join a Premier League club and West Ham is one which has always given youngsters opportunities to come through, as we have seen this season, so I’ve come here to get into the first team and make a name for myself.”

Afolayan, who joins for an undisclosed fee, has scored 11 goals in 30 league appearances for Solihull Moors this season.

