Jupp Heynckes Dismisses Speculation That Niko Kovač Will Take Over as Bayern Munich Manager

Jupp Heynckes has dismissed suggestion that current Eintracht Frankfurt manager Niko Kovač will succeed him as Bayern Munich coach at the end of the season.

'Osram' has completely resurrected the Bavarians since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti in early October, leading the Bundesliga holders to a comfortable lead at the top of the table.

Initially five points behind Borussia Dortmund, when Heynckes took charge, Bayern now command a mammoth sixteen-point lead at the summit of the Bundesliga.

A change in team performance is evident after Bayern defeated Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena, just weeks after a capitulation in the French capital.

Heynckes was brought in from retirement on an interim basis to steady the ship, and rumours have been circulating Eintracht Frankfurt boss Kovač is to take over.

However, the treble-winning coach unequivocally dismissed such gossip in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Mainz (via Sport1).

"I am the coach of FC Bayern and not a TV pundit to give my opinion about other teams and managers," he retorted.





This came moments after Heynckes confirmed he had met with the club's hierarchy, but insisted nothing had changed in regards to his personal plans. It is a poorly kept secret club president Uli Hoeneß wishes to keep the 72-year-old on for longer.

Kovač has also done an excellent job in completely switching the fortunes of Frankfurt.

Narrowly winning the relegation-promotion play-off against 1. FC Nürnberg, the Croat led die Adler to a mid-table finish in his first full season in charge, as well as to the DFB-Pokalfinale.





This season, however, Frankfurt have been the surprise team in the Bundesliga, sitting in fourth and well in contention for a return to European competition.

Berlin-born Kovač has experience with Bayern, having played with die Roten for two seasons between 2001 and 2003.