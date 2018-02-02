Russian Dancer Blamed for Newcastle's Failed Deadline Day Move for Spartak Striker Ze Luis

Prior to landing a loan deal for Leicester's Islam Slimani, Newcastle failed in a last ditch attempt to bring Spartak Moscow striker Ze Luis to St James' Park, according to Russian website Championat.

While Slimani was eventually sealed on deadline day it seems the Magpies were knocked back in moves for a number of strikers including Brazilians Luan and Ze Luis.

The two reasons behind the move failing for the latter, however, couldn't have been more different.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Firstly, with Newcastle looking for a loan deal, talks broke down over an obligation to buy for £17.5m clause in the summer

Further to this, the deal did not materialise because Ze Luis is reportedly 'in love' with a Russian dancer and was reluctant to leave her behind.

Pictured just a fortnight ago looking content with Alesenka Lesenka, Ze Luis was reportedly not keen on leaving the dancer and moving to England in a move that would admittedly be a risky move for both parties.

🏝🏝🏝❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by LESYA 🌺 (@alesenka_lesenka) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:18am PST

Moving from Russian to English football is a transition that many have found difficult and having not hit double figures in any of his three seasons at Spartak, it seems unlikely that he would have set the Premier League alight.

Newcastle were desperate to bring in some attacking additions in January because of a lack of goals in the first half of the season, and managed to find an alternative to Ze Luis.

Instead Rafa Benitez's side brought in Leicester's Slimani on loan until the end of the season and will be hoping the Algerian can hit the ground running and help the Magpies avoid relegation to the Championship for the second time in three years.