EA Sports Have Fans Excited as Latest FIFA 18 Update Includes Marquee January Transfers

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Just two days after the January transfer window slammed shut, EA Sports introduced their latest addition to FIFA 18 that saw a host of players get their new Ultimate Team card in the Winter Ones to Watch update.

The Ones to Watch cards, which were also released at the end of the summer transfer window, will increase in rating every time that player gets a special card.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan received an Arsenal version of their Ultimate Team cards upon release on Friday, with the former now available to use for players with a Premier League squad.

(You may also like EA Sports Have Handed Barcelona Legend FIFA Prime ICON Card Following His Retirement)

Philippe Coutinho, Diego Costa and Francis Coquelin are the highest rated players who made a move from the Premier League to La Liga, while Aymeric Laporte and Gerard Deulofeu have moved in the opposite direction.


Although some players with Premier League squads were unhappy that the likes of Olivier Giroud, Islam Slimani and Emerson Palmieri weren't added into the Ones to Watch update, players who use more obscure leagues would have been pleased to see Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) and Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen) introduced.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

EA were also expected to release their latest League SBC in conjunction with the new Ones to Watch players, with previous ones coming on the first Friday of every month. 


However, fans who have been stacking their club with obscure full-backs from La Liga and the Bundesliga will have to wait a little while longer before considering selling them for profit.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters