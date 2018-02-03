Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Could Miss Tottenham Clash On Sunday as He May Not Be Ready

Liverpool star Adam Lallana is a doubt heading into Sunday's big Premier League game against Tottenham at Anfield.

Lallana has only appeared seven times this season for the Reds and has yet to find the back of the net. The English international suffered a hamstring injury in August of last year, which saw him miss around four months of the season.

After returning to the fold at the end on November against Chelsea in the 1-1 draw, he has since suffered a few setbacks, the latest which saw him miss the 3-0 victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Lallana is an injury concern heading into this weekend's league game. The midfielder has a chance of featuring but Klopp feels his body may need time to adapt to the intensity.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 50-year-old said: "It's really unlucky. It was a really serious injury in the summer. Because of Adam's quality and attitude in training, it looks immediately like we can put him in, but physical-wise he's not fit.

"The two things that happened after his big injury were in the 10 or 15 minutes after he came on. From nil to 100 in a second, and that's maybe what caused the problem. We really tried to be sensible with it, to do the right thing. But it didn't work, twice. It's really not a big thing, three games is like not being injured.





"He's maybe available for Tottenham, and if not then he'll have missed three games. That's really OK but of course it's not cool. The body needs to adapt again to the intensity."





Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea in fourth. Tottenham remain two points behind both in fifth position heading into tomorrow's fixture.