Manchester United looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 midweek loss to Tottenham when the side takes on Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The loss, coupled with Manchester City's comfortable 3-0 win over West Brom, dropped second-place United a full 15 points behind City with just 13 games remaining. Perhaps United's focus should begin to shift over to the Champions League, as the Reds take on Sevilla in the first leg of a Round of 16 tie on Feb. 21.

After a surprisingly strong start to the season, Huddersfield has hit a lull and finds itself in the thick of the relegation battle. The Terriers are winless in their last seven Premier League games, including four consecutive losses. The spell has seen them drop to 17th with just 24 points, only one point ahead of the relegation zone.

Huddersfield scored a shock 2-1 victory when these two sides met in an early season matchup at Kirklees Stadium. United will be looking for revenge at home this time around.

How to watch

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Qualified subscribers can watch on NBC Sports Live, or you can watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.