Alexis Who? Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Creative Display Against Everton Has Arsenal Fans Purring

Henrikh Mkhitaryan got off to a flying start at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night by tearing apart Everton alongside Aaron Ramsey - who hit a hat-trick, Mesut Ozil, and new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mkhitaryan starred in the 5-1 victory and recorded a trio of assists in the game to prompt hysteria amongst Arsenal fans on social media after the game.

3 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan is the first Arsenal player to provide three or more assists in a Premier League game since Santi Cazorla (4) vs Wigan in May 2013. Treble. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2018

He put in the kind of display that Manchester United fans didn't get to witness all too many times during his 18-month stint at Old Trafford, and it's safe to say his understanding with Aubameyang, a former teammate of his at Borussia Dortmund, was plain to see.

Remarkably, Mkhitaryan's hat-trick of assists meant he became the first player to provide three or more assists in a single game since Santi Cazorla recorded four against Wigan Athletic back in 2013.

The Armenian joined Arsenal in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction, meaning the pair are likely to be compared frequently going forward.

Henrik Mkhitaryan has the same number of goal assists for Arsenal this season as Alexis Sanchez - 3. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) February 3, 2018

By recording three assists, Mkhitaryan was able to match the Chilean's personal tally for the Gunners this term with just one start which, of course, went down tremendously with the Arsenal faithful.

Certainly before his long-awaited departure from the Emirates, Sanchez failed to set the world alight in north London this season, but arguably had his focus elsewhere during his final months with the club.

Arsenal host Tottenham in the derby next weekend, and they'll head into the game with renewed confidence with Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang already looking like quality acquisitions.

