Crystal Palace came from behind to draw 1-1 with Newcastle United, as they played out a tightly-contested Premier League match at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle took the lead midway through the first half, as Mohamed Diamé profited from a disorganised Palace defence to fire home from close-range. Palace pulled a goal back early in the second half, with Luka Milivojević firing home a penalty kick. With neither side either to make the breakthrough, the game finished honours even in the nervy encounter.

With Selhurst Park alive with a crackling atmosphere, the hosts has their first chance in the first minute of the match. Milivojević's through-ball found Wilfried Zaha, who burst between the Newcastle central-defensive pairing, but Ciaran Clarke recovered to disposes the Ivory Coast international - allowing goalkeeper Karl Darlow to pounce on the ball.

Dwight Gayle registered his side's first shot on target soon after, as he turned Martin Kelly smartly on the edge of the area, but could only strike a tame shot straight at Palace stopper Wayne Hennessey. The Magpies began to grow in confidence, with Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin linking up to great effect on the right side of the pitch.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Eagles should have taken the lead in the 8th minute, as Patrick van Aanholt won the ball in midfield and burst forward - his through-ball caught Clarke by surprise, allowing Christian Benteke to charge through on goal. Newcastle's shaky defence were spared punishment by Darlow, who rushed out of goal to make a fine block to deny the powerful Belgian international.

With both sides desperate for a win to aid in their fight to avoid relegation, both sides showed no hesitance in pouring forward at every opportunity. The frantic style of football saw the visitors come close to scoring on the quarter-hour mark - as Yedlin's whipped cross was volleyed goalwards by Ayoze Pérez, drawing a solid save from Hennessey.

The Magpies took the lead in the 22nd minute, as Palace's inability to defend a corner saw the visitors strike gold. Chelsea loanee Kennedy fired a low corner into the box, which was completely missed by four Eagles defenders. Diamé found himself unmarked at the back post, where he cooly slotted the ball home to send the Newcastle fans into hysteria.

Zaha missed a sitter soon after, running onto Timothy Fosu-Mensah cross with acres of space in the middle of the area, only to smash his shot directly into the back of Jamaal Lascelles and behind the goal. Newcastle reposted to the pressure, with Kennedy cutting inside and seeing a close-range saved by Hennessey, before Pérez drew another save from the Welshman.

With half-time approaching, Palace worked their way nearly into the penalty area, before Zaha's fiercely struck effort was well-saved by Darlow. The ball span into the path of Benteke, but the pace of the deflection meant that the powerful forward could only scuff the ball agonisingly wide of goal from three yards out.