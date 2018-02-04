David Wagner Believes Life Will Be Easier for Huddersfield in the Relegation Zone After Man Utd Loss

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner believes life will be easier for his side now they are in the relegation zone after losing 2-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez on his home debut succumbed the Terriers to their fifth defeat on the bounce and saw them slip into the Premier League bottom three.

But, as quoted by the Huddersfield Daily Examiner in his post-match press conference, Wagner didn't believe it was all doom and gloom.

He said: "Even though I don’t like being in the bottom three, it is easier for us now. We can now chase people and not look behind our shoulders. At the end I think it was a fair result. Defensively we have done well. We wanted to be stable and compact and frustrate Manchester United. They were calm enough and never panicked and used one of their chances."

Wagner revealed what he said in his half-time team talk as the Terriers managed to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

"I said that we have to carry on and make sure we stay as organised as the first half and try to use the transitions better. Unfortunately we made one mistake too many and they managed to score."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

He also picked out individual players for praise, singling out new signing Terence Kongolo while also explaining the decisions behind some of his changes.


Wagner continued: "I was very impressed with his [Kongolo's] performance. We are very happy we have him in our squad. He’ll help us on our way to survival. [Substituting] Billing was a tactical decision. I wanted to give Aaron [Mooy] a rest and Danny Williams was injured so that [Florent Hadergjonaj] was our solution."

