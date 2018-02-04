Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Reveals Why He's Not Jealous of Mega-Spending Man City

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has claimed that he's not envious of the enormous spending power of Premier League leaders Manchester City, suggesting that his side are capable of matching the Citizens if they can realise their potential.

In an in-depth interview with the Daily Mail, Klopp candidly discussed the difficulties of competing against the mega-rich league leaders - who have spent over £280m on new acquisitions this season alone - and claimed that he was more than content with the situation as it is. Klopp said:

"You can be a millionaire and your neighbour is a billionaire and you are not happy only because you live in the wrong neighbourhood. Maybe you want to move your house to where there is no billionaire and then you are the king of the road. Please, I cannot be like this.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"We have to accept City as our neighbour and say they play fantastic football and it’s nice to watch and that’s OK and it’s well deserved. We have the chance to do it similarly. That’s what we’re building towards. The only problem here is that the people are waiting so long, otherwise they could be happy with the situation.





"I'm not only thankful for my life, I’m thankful for the circumstances we have. We have to use it. It’s just exactly like it should be. If we can really develop, then we can be more successful. There is not much of a gap any more. It’s not as if there are eight places between us and the top. One team has been outstanding this season."

Liverpool have almost broken even with their transfer dealings this season - with their £75m acquisition of powerful defender Virgil van Dijk, winger Mohamed Salah and England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain offset by the £108m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, and Mamadou Sakho's £28m switch to London side Crystal Palace.





In other news, reports from Spain have claimed that the Reds are eyeing up a summer move for Real Madrid wingers Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez, as the La Liga champions look to make big changes after suffering a nightmare campaign thus far. Klopp is always on the look-out for attacking options, and the Los Blancos duo would certainly add more flair to his side.



