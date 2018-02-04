How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, February 4. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 04, 2018

Liverpool hosts Tottenham on Sunday in a Premier League matchup that has major top-four implications. 

Liverpool, which handled Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Tuesday, sits third in the league with 50 points. Chelsea also has 50 points, but the Reds have a +26 goal difference while Chelsea's is +24. 

Tottenham is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over second-place Manchester United, and that win, coupled with Chelsea's shock defeat to Bournemouth, has brought Tottenham within two points of fourth place. A win over Liverpool on Sunday would see Tottenham leap-frog them into fourth place at worst. 

Tottenham could be buoyed by the debut of Lucas Moura, who signed for £25m from PSG toward the end of the January transfer window. 

Liverpool will be looking for revenge, as Tottenham hammered them 4-1 when the two sides played in London on Oct. 22.

See how to watch the match below. 

How to watch

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch live on NBC Sports Live

