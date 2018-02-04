Liverpool hosts Tottenham on Sunday in a Premier League matchup that has major top-four implications.

Liverpool, which handled Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Tuesday, sits third in the league with 50 points. Chelsea also has 50 points, but the Reds have a +26 goal difference while Chelsea's is +24.

Tottenham is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over second-place Manchester United, and that win, coupled with Chelsea's shock defeat to Bournemouth, has brought Tottenham within two points of fourth place. A win over Liverpool on Sunday would see Tottenham leap-frog them into fourth place at worst.

Tottenham could be buoyed by the debut of Lucas Moura, who signed for £25m from PSG toward the end of the January transfer window.

Liverpool will be looking for revenge, as Tottenham hammered them 4-1 when the two sides played in London on Oct. 22.

See how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch live on NBC Sports Live.