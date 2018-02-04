New Nottingham Forest Signing Jack Colback Speaks Out on His Harsh Treatment at Newcastle

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Jack Colback signed with Nottingham Forest on deadline day but was left feeling disappointed by how he was treated at Newcastle. The midfielder was frozen out of the team, with Rafa Benitez failing to play him in any Premier League game. His excluded figure, featuring heavily for the under-23s squad, prompting a move to Forrest on deadline day, where he soon found himself playing, much to Colback's surprise. 

Colback featured in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Fulham, though despite the loss, Colback played fairly well in his return to the starting lineup. After the game, Colback spoke about being handed his first start so soon after his move, also shedding light on his mistreatment at Newcastle.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham (via HITC): “Disappointed overall with the result. I think we plenty of clear enough chances to get something from the game. We looked solid and comfortable. We matched them and were very organised.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I felt alright and a lot better than I thought. It's nice to be in the first team environment here.

“It's been difficult. To be honest with you there has been no respect shown my way whatsoever. [At Newcastle].

“It's my first game in four or five months and I'm just pleased to get through it."

Colback last featured for the Magpies on the final day of the Championship season last season where he played 34 times. Now in a new home, he will be hoping to be part of Forest boss Aitor Karanka's immediate plans.

