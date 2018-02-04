Pep Guardiola Happy With Man City Players Despite Dropping 2 Points in 1-1 Burnley Draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised his team in spite of their failure to pick up all three points following their 1-1 draw away against Burnley.

The result was only the fourth time City have failed to win in the league in this campaign, and Guardiola seemed unconcerned by the late equaliser from a spirited Burnley side.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, as reported by the official Manchester City website, the Spaniard said: "“Playing in the Premier League, especially away, in the last 10 minutes with the score at 1-0, anything can happen.

"But we gave, in general, an outstanding performance. We are happy for the performance. We played good. Maybe people don’t realise, but the way we played was outstanding.

"It was almost perfect the way we played today in the buildups, the defending long balls and second balls, the courage to play. But we missed the chances to score more goals."

The player most guilty of missing those chances was Raheem Sterling, who squandered two glorious opportunities to double City's lead while the score was still 1-0.

But Guardiola was quick to defend the player, saying: “Football is football, the next day he could score, remember he scored against Southampton in the 96th minute,"

He missed an absolute sitter.



But Pep Guardiola is not blaming Raheem Sterling for Man City's draw.



More: https://t.co/vC9KRrttZF pic.twitter.com/JKv1da1gaM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 3, 2018

"In football this can happen. We will focus on the next one, in football this can happen. In the last 10 minutes, we were not able to convert but we will learn from our performance."

"We dropped two points but we came here to play. We made amazing build up, we played inside and outside and here in Burnley, it is so complicated but I am delighted at the way we played the game, especially after West Brom."