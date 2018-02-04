Zinedine Zidane Reveals Why He Took Off Cristiano Ronaldo in Second Half of Levante Draw

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed why he substituted Cristiano Ronaldo in the second-half of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Levante.

The Portuguese forward was replaced by Marco Asensio immediately after Isco had put Los Blancos in front with 81 minutes played.

But Ronaldo watched from the sidelines as Real Madrid conceded a late equaliser, Giampaolo Pazzini beating Keylor Navas with a minute remaining to level the scores.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Zidane revealed after the game that the decision to take off Ronaldo was a tactical one.


"No. It was planned to change him, and that's all," he told beIN SPORTS"I changed him as I wanted another player a bit more in the middle of the pitch, to defend with Marco Asensio and Karim [Benzema]."


The draw left Real Madrid 18 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, and Zidane bemoaned his players' inability to hold on to their lead.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

"We had the game under control, the most difficult is to score goals. We got to 2-1, but in the end, two mistakes cost us the two goals," he said.

"This year is being difficult for us. We cannot put three or four results together. I am not happy with the result. We were in control of the game, above all the first half, so not happy, of course.

"The pity is that after we scored our second goal, we were not able to keep hold of the ball, and defensively we were not good."

He added: "I just think about the next game, nothing else. La Liga will not be over until the end. There are a lot of points, and two more today, even when we had the game under control. We should have won a third consecutive game, but we did not."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters