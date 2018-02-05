Danny Drinkwater Reveals What He Will Ask Messi When Chelsea Meet Barcelona in Champions League

February 05, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has revealed what he will ask Lionel Messi when the two meet in the Champions League later this month. 

The Blues take on the Argentine's Barcelona in the last-16 of the competition in a little over two weeks' time, which will be the second occasion the 27-year-old has been able to share the field with arguably the greatest there has ever been in the game. 

The England international went up against the Camp Nou legend in pre-season during his final campaign for Leicester City, however the stakes will be raised somewhat when the pairing collide this time around. 

But, despite the importance of the Champions League contest, Drinkwater has already made it his aim to take home a touch of memorabilia when he comes up against Messi for the second time in his career. 

"Yeah, I am, yeah," the Manchester-born former Premier League-winner told The Mirror when asked if he was excited about the prospect of facing Barcelona. 

"I don't think I've actually played at the Nou Camp before. I played against Barcelona in pre-season a year ago but the Nou Camp will be a new experience for me, so yeah I'm looking forward to it.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I was buzzing the first time I played him," he added when asked about Messi. "So I don't know what I'll be like the second time. I'll have to get his shirt.

"You can't read what he's doing. He's rapid with the ball, and his change in directions are almost non-existent. I've never played against someone like...I've played against people who can change direction quick but he's just on another level."

When Chelsea have come up against the Catalonians in the past they have always been gripping affairs, and hopefully this time around it is no different. 

