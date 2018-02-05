Dutch Legend Clarence Seedorf to Be Announced as Deportivo La Coruna's New Head Coach

After being comprehensively thumped 5-0 away to Real Sociedad on Friday night, Deportivo La Coruna officials decided to sack Cristobal Parralo after such a disastrous display and result. According to Spanish outlet Marca, it now appears that former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf will be imminently confirmed as Turco's new head coach.

Overall the whole campaign has been a season of struggle as Deportivo find themselves languishing 18th in La Liga, without a victory in their last six league games, losing four. The defeat to La Real by such a margin ultimately proved the straw that broke the camel's back and swift retribution was taken as relegation is a real threat for the blue and whites.

It is understood that Seedorf was not the club's primary target. Initially, they turned to Uruguayan veteran Martin Lasarte, a former defender at Estadio Riazor, although he rejected their offer.

Then Pachuca boss Diego Alonso was also considered before it emerged that licensing issues may prevent him from managing in Europe, leading Depor officials to revise their target to Seedorf.

The former Real Madrid player, who spent four months in charge of AC Milan in 2014 before a spell with Shenzhen FC, is expected to be confirmed as coach on Monday.

Incredibly, he will become Deportivo's seventh coach in the last four seasons.