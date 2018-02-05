Tottenham forward Harry Kane has hit back at Virgil van Dijk after the Liverpool man accused the striker of diving during their clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Loris Karius rushed out of his goal when Kane was played through one-on-one with the goalkeeper and went to ground, however missed the ball and caught Kane instead, giving the referee no option but to award the penalty.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph after the game, the Dutch defender claimed: "I think it is a dive. You see him [Kane] diving clearly and no-one is talking about that. But I think it is a dive."

Kane actually missed the pursuing penalty, however after another penalty was later awarded after van Dijk kicked the back of Eric Lamela's leg, Kane ensured he didn't make the same mistake twice and dispatched what was his 100th Premier League goal to earn his side a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

In response to van Dijk diving claims, Kane hit back (via Goal) justifying both penalty incidents and defended his actions. He said: “Yeah. [Karius] has dived, he has got in the way and I'm a player, I'm not going to jump out of the way because it's football,

“I've definitely felt contact and I've gone down. For Lamela's one, I thought the linesman showed amazing character to give that because a lot happened for the first one about the linesman so to give that penalty was massive and it was a penalty."

The Tottenham forward went onto describe his emotions whilst taking both penalties and what it meant to score his 100th Premier League goal in the fashion he did. He added: “It was a roller coaster of emotions. Obviously getting the first penalty you are thinking 'I'm going to score the winner' and then miss it and then it goes down the other end.

"I've got the team down and get another one (penalty) and now I've got to step up again. I was delighted to score it and get my 100th goal and delighted to get something out of the game, which I thought we deserved.

"The first one was essentially what I wanted to do, go down the middle. I have a routine, I went through it and the keeper just stood there and saved it. Sometimes that happens so as a striker you just have to deal with it and hope the next one will come soon. Thankfully it did and I was able to put the second one away.”

The draw means the gap between the two sides remains at five points, and keeps Tottenham just two points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will take confidence heading into the highly-anticipated north London derby against Arsenal on Saturday with the Gunners also in good form.