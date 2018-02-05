Italy Hand National Team Managerial Role to Luigi Di Biagio on Interim Basis

Italy's under 21's coach Luigi Di Biagio has been appointed as Gli Azzuri caretaker manager with a permanent successor to Gian Piero Ventura yet to be decided upon.

Ventura was sacked as Italy manager after the four time World Champions failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, losing out 1-0 to Sweden across two legs.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The former Roma and Internazionale midfielder, who picked up 31 caps for Italy on the international stage, will take charge of the national team for the friendlies against both England and Argentina as the Italian Football Federation continue their search for a suitable candidate to take up the mantle full-time.

A statement released by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) read: "Following the meeting held today at the headquarters of the Italian Football Federation in Rome, in the presence of the Extraordinary Commissioner Roberto Fabbricini and his deputy Alessandro Costacurta, it was decided to entrust to Luigi Di Biagio the position of national technical commissioner in view of the two international commitments next March."

#NazionaleA

Sara’ Di Biagio a guidare gli Azzurri contro Argentina e Inghilterrahttps://t.co/GIwp6SgwZa pic.twitter.com/dwjaH5F1m1 — FIGC (@FIGC) February 5, 2018

While Di Biagio has the opportunity to take up the job on a full time basis, should he impress in the games against Argentina and England, both Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte have been heavily tipped with taking the job on.





You may also be interested in: 'How a Ressurected Italy Might Line Up at the 2022 World Cup'