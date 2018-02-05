Jose Izquierdo Eyes More Special Brighton Goals & Laughs at 'Forrest Gump' Celebration

Colombian speedster Jose Izquierdo says his stunning goal at home to West Ham was his finest Brighton goal yet, but claims there's more to come.

The 25-year-old restored the Seagulls' lead with a stunning finesse shot from range as they ran out 3-1 winners over David Moyes' outfit on Saturday. The Hammers didn't heed the warning after Izquierdo netted - again in spectacular fashion - in the reverse fixture in October.

The ex-Brugge forward was jubilant at scoring his third for the club and took off celebrating and swinging his shirt "like Forrest Gump."

No chance celebrating that golazo without me bro 😂 @JoseIzquierdo7 Boys were rock solid, thoroughly deserved the win 🎉 Massive one next up at stoke 💪🏼. pic.twitter.com/CdYFeAXacX — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) February 3, 2018

He claimed (quotes via Brighton & Hove Independent): "I enjoyed it. It was a massive celebration, I let out the feelings in that moment... I ran more in the celebration than I did in the game."

When questioned on whether his sensational effort was a cross Izquierdo insisted: "I swear not. I received the ball and the only thing was to shoot. The first Premier League goal was very nice, but this goal in the moment I scored was special."

With Chris Hughton's side precariously placed just three points above the relegation zone Izquierdo is looking to become a reliable talisman in the bid for top flight survival: "We need the points and each game will be like a final. We will see what happens now in the next week."

He added:"It’s not the first time I have scored a goal like this. You should see my goals, they are always outside of the box... The quality of it sees me get more confidence. I know I can do it."