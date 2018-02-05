Man City Star Admits He Feels 'Like S***' as Busy Premier League Schedule Takes Its Toll

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that Manchester City's Premier League campaign has left him feeling "like s***" as the Belgian international begins to feel the effects of the Citizens' gruelling schedule.

De Bruyne has been City's stand out player this season and looks set to battle with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to win the PFA Player of the Year Award. The 26-year-old would become the first ever recipient of the award from Manchester City since its inception.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Chelsea playmaker has already reached double figures in goals and assists this season, receiving plaudits from across the country for his performances.

However, De Bruyne has admitted that he is starting to feel the effects of the busy domestic schedule - something which could impact his performances in the near future.

"I was feeling it from the first minute," De Bruyne said after City's draw against Burnley, as quoted by Goal. "You feel great for 10 games, then you feel OK for 10 games and then the rest you feel like s***."

A late goal from Icelandic midfielder Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson helped grant Sean Dyche's side a point on Saturday, cancelling out Danilo's wonder striker midway through the first half.

Pep Guardiola will now be looking to prepare his squad for a home match against Leicester City. The Citizens then have trips to Basel and Wigan before the first piece of silverware, the Carabao Cup, is up for grabs at Wembley against Arsenal

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters