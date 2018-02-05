Man City Star Admits He Feels 'Like S***' as Busy Premier League Schedule Takes Its Toll

Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that Manchester City's Premier League campaign has left him feeling "like s***" as the Belgian international begins to feel the effects of the Citizens' gruelling schedule.

De Bruyne has been City's stand out player this season and looks set to battle with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to win the PFA Player of the Year Award. The 26-year-old would become the first ever recipient of the award from Manchester City since its inception.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Chelsea playmaker has already reached double figures in goals and assists this season, receiving plaudits from across the country for his performances.

However, De Bruyne has admitted that he is starting to feel the effects of the busy domestic schedule - something which could impact his performances in the near future.

"I was feeling it from the first minute," De Bruyne said after City's draw against Burnley, as quoted by Goal. "You feel great for 10 games, then you feel OK for 10 games and then the rest you feel like s***."

I don't know how many times in my life I will say this, but I already think I'm in double figures..... I love watching Kevin De Bruyne. He's a genius. End of. — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) January 31, 2018

A late goal from Icelandic midfielder Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson helped grant Sean Dyche's side a point on Saturday, cancelling out Danilo's wonder striker midway through the first half.

Pep Guardiola will now be looking to prepare his squad for a home match against Leicester City. The Citizens then have trips to Basel and Wigan before the first piece of silverware, the Carabao Cup, is up for grabs at Wembley against Arsenal