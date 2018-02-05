Manchester United Eye Up Premier League Goalkeeper as Potential David De Gea Replacement

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Everton stopper Jordan Pickford should David de Gea leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid in the summer.

The Red Devils goalkeeper has been a long term target for Real Madrid, who are supposedly ready to undergo a playing squad overhaul following a disastrous season this term.

And despite reports emerging that Los Blancos have dropped their interest in de Gea, United have a contingency plan up their sleeve just in case a suitable bid is sent their way.

According to the Sun, Jose Mourinho will look to sign Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as de Gea's replacement following impressive performances at Goodison Park during his debut campaign there.

United believe that a transfer fee of around £50m will be enough to prise the youngster away from Merseyside - handing Everton a tidy £15m profit on the £35m they paid for him only last summer.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

That suggested fee will also prove to be considerably lower than what the Old Trafford outfit would expect to receive for de Gea, which would prove to be good business from the club - that is if Pickford doesn't flop upon his arrival.

It wasn't long ago that de Gea was close to leaving for the Bernabeu, his switch only being halted by a delayed fax machine error. At the time, the deal on the table was Keylor Navas plus cash - which would be expected to be offered again, although United are more keen on Pickford.

The club have watched the newly capped Engand international on many occasions this season, and are convinced he would be the perfect fit for Manchester United.