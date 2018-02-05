Manchester United Fans Have Hailed Grime Star Stormzy's Reaction to Meeting City's Benjamin Mendy

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Manchester United fans are delighted by the reaction of rapper Stormzy when he met Benjamin Mendy, who plays for rivals Manchester City. 

The pair met at the NFL UK Super Bowl party, and were seen laughing and joking. The video was released on City's official twitter page, but the grime star was not pleased to be affiliated with his club's most fierce rivals.

Stormzy was quick to respond, quoting the tweet and proving his loyalties lie on the red side of Manchester.

The tweet gained an immediate response from both sets of fans and United fans loved the loyalty shown by Stormzy. 

He is known for being a huge United fan, and even took part in the announcement of the transfer of Paul Pogba to the club in 2016. 

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy is still undergoing his rehabilitation after a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament has kept him out for the majority of the season.

The French international underwent surgery on the injury, but is now nearing a return for City and may return before the season draws to a close.

