Massimiliano Allegri Places AC Milan on High Alert Following Alessio Romagnoli Praise

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri may have placed AC Milan on high alert following the 50-year-old's praise of Rossoneri centre-back Alessio Romagnoli.





The Italian manager spent four years of his career at San Siro before taking the reigns at the Allianz Stadium, and the Old Lady were just one side monitoring the young defender before Diavolo's €30m (£26.5m) swoop during the summer of 2015.

Romagnoli has been the best Italian defender for some time now — Sellvio Berlu$coni (@Pure_Milanista) January 31, 2018

It is thought that the former midfielder was disappointed to miss out on the 23-year-old over two years ago, but could well be returning to his previous interests following the player's development since.





Ahead of Juventus' 7-0 win over Sassuolo on Sunday, Allegri spoke to the Italian press surrounding the future prospects for his own defender Daniele Rugani, who featured for 45 minutes this weekend, however, was also drawn to commenting on AC Milan's emerging talent, claiming the pairing are the best of the country's young generation.

Miralem Pjanic, take a bow! 🙇



Juventus go 4-0 up inside the first half against Sassuolo and that is the pick of the bunch so far.



What a strike 😱 pic.twitter.com/QiqBOcOdcx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 4, 2018

“Rugani has already played 14 games and he will soon make return in the starting line-up", the 50-year-old told a press conference, as quoted by calciomercato.





"Benatia has been playing very well and Rugani will have his chance.

I want to announce that I have officially dropped my Romagnoli agenda. Man has been consistent for the last couple of months and learned a lot from Bonucci. I still don't necessarily agree with the hype, but hey, that's what supporters do.



Forza Romagnoli. — Payetista (i'm unfunny) (@AnelTanovic) January 28, 2018

"He and Romagnoli are the best young Italian centre-backs. Romagnoli has found stability, he is playing very well this season, he’s really doing very well."





Considering Allegri's ties with AC, as well as the fact the Milan club are expected to have to offload one of their stars this summer if they do not qualify for the Champions League, their former coach's comments may unsettle the San Siro faithful for what lies ahead.