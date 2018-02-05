Massimiliano Allegri Praises Juventus' Attitude Following Huge 7-0 Win Over Sassuolo on Sunday

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has praised his players attitude after his side thrashed Sassuolo 7-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bianconeri dominated the game from start to finish, with goals on the day coming from Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, a brace from Sami Khedira and a hat-trick from Gonzalo Higuain.

Speaking after the game, Allegri praised the attitude of players and stated that it was important to keep up the pace with Napoli at the top of the table, as quoted by the club's official website.

He said: “After Tuesday evening against Atalanta, it wasn’t easy to keep the concentration high. I’m pleased with how we went about things: after coming off the back of an important victory, we ran the risk of slacking off.

“We can’t afford any slip-ups. Today it was important to keep pace with Napoli and break away from the teams behind us at the same time."

The Juventus boss also praised striker Higuain after the Argentine bagged a hat-trick in the 7-0 rout - his first for the club.

“[Gonzalo] Higuain put in a good performance, but he wasn’t alone. The whole team is developing physically, technically and mentally."

The only disappointment for the Bianconeri to come out of the match was the injury to Blaise Matuidi who came off with an injury in the first half, and the Frenchman is expected to be out for a short spell.

Up next for Juventus is a trip to Fiorentina and afterwards they face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie at the Allianz Stadium.