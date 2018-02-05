Mo Salah Makes Young Fan's Day Despite Crushing Late Kane Penalty in Draw With Tottenham

Mohamed Salah is fast becoming a hero among Liverpool fans after already scoring 21 league goals in what has been a remarkable season for the Egyptian. Not only is he heading towards hero status on the pitch, he is also showing what a great man he is after the final whistle blows.

After Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham, where it looked like Salah had won it with a sublime solo goal only to be pegged back by a Harry Kane penalty, the forward went over to a Liverpool fan who had been holding a sign with his name on for 90 minutes, and handed him his shirt.

Mo Salah the Egyptian king comes over regardless of the result to give a kid his shirt who held a sign with his name for 90 minutes #LFC 😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/GbmlSTSnUN — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) February 4, 2018

No one would have slated him if Salah marched straight down the tunnel. He had done everything he could to help his team get victory, and they drew the game in the cruelest of fashions.

After Harry Kane missed a penalty, Salah produced a piece of magic in the 91st minute worthy of winning any game, jinking in-between numerous Spurs defenders and chipping it over Hugo Lloris in true 'Lionel Messi' fashion.

However, to the despair of Liverpool fans, Virgil van Dijk fouled Erik Lamela in the box just moments later, and Kane made no mistake when taking his second penalty of the game.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite the way the game ended, Salah still went over to a young Liverpool fan and made his day. The mark of a man loving life in Liverpool and this act of kindness will only cause Liverpool fans to fall further in love with the Egyptian wizard.