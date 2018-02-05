New Watford Winger Gerard Deulofeu Insists He Will Work Hard to Keep His Starting Place

February 05, 2018

New Watford man Gerard Deulofeu has admitted that he has to work hard in order to keep a starting place in the Hornets' team. 

The Spanish winger signed on loan from Barcelona during the January transfer window, and made his Watford debut in the 0-0 draw with Stoke on January 31. 


And, although the 23-year-old has moved in order to get game time, he insists that he is not guaranteed that if he doesn't perform.

"I want to be on the pitch every time. It's not that I come Watford and I play every game. No, I come to Watford and first I work. If I don’t play well I don’t play at Watford. It’s difficult," he told the Hertfordshire Mercury.

"Watford are in the Premier League and they are a professional team. I’m a professional, I work every day and my objective is play here in Watford and after we’ll see."

Deulofeu has spent two separate spells with fellow Premier League club Everton, and has admitted that he can see similarities between Watford and the Merseyside club 

"Sometimes there are similarities. I play on the right side, I put some crosses, first for Lukaku in Everton and now for [Deeney] and Richarlison. There are a lot of similar situations."

Watford face Chelsea in the Monday Night Football game tonight, and the winger has acknowledged that Watford may need to change their style slightly in order to compete with the London club. 


"I think maybe we have to play more compact against Chelsea, because they are a good team, they play well. But I think we will have our options, our chances to score and we need to be intelligent and compact as a team and fight."


