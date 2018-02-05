Newcastle United Target Nicolai Jørgensen Says the Premier League Is a Dream Move

Newcastle target Nicolai Jørgensen has had his say on his failed move to the Premier League during the last transfer window.

It was reported that the Feyenoord striker was the subject of a number of bids from Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United, but the Dutch club staved off the interest in order to keep hold of their main striker.

The 27-year-old has told Dutch outlet NOS that the speculation over his future left him 'a bit confused', but had reiterated his commitment to his current club.

"It was more of a matter for my agent and the club, you hear a lot, try to focus, but you're also a bit confused.





"As long as I am here, I give everything, I am happy here and I am proud to play for Feyenoord, and when the day comes, it is apparently the right time."

Although the move didn't materialise, the Danish international did admit that it is a dream of his to play in the Premier League, and believes that he is ready for the 'next step'.

"It's a dream for every footballer to play in the Premier League, if I keep working hard, there will be a club, I can also compete in another league, I think I'm ready for a next step, but now I'm I am at Feyenoord."

Newcastle spent most of the transfer window searching for a striker, and eventually landed Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City on deadline day.

Jørgensen has registered seven goals in 16 appearance in Eredivisie so far this season, and despite Feyenoord finishing bottom of their group, the striker registered two goals in four Champions League appearances this season.