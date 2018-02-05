PHOTOS: The Brand New Nike Hypervenom 3 HK Boots Harry Kane Will Wear in North London Derby

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has had his century of Premier League goals commemorated by Nike in the shape of a brand new pair of Hypervenom boots after finally hitting the milestone in the dying minutes at Anfield.

The 24-year-old has had the aptly named 'Hypervenom 3 HK' boots created just for him to wear in time for the north London derby at Wembley next Saturday, whilst 100 pairs will be released at a later date for the public to undoubtedly scrap over given their rarity.

Image by Billy Meyers

The boot itself has a two tone design in the preferred colours of the Spurs' academy graduate - white and blue - whilst also containing splashes of gold to emphasise the illustriousness of Kane's achievement; Kane reached the milestone in just 141 appearances, only Alan Shearer managed to better that figure.

Nike's exclusive design also contains the tagline 'Keep It Kane' on the inside of the boot, offering even more uniqueness to the accessory tailor made for one of Europe's best strikers.

Kane - who was released by Arsenal at youth level - is expected to wear the momentous boots for the first time against Newport County in the FA Cup on Wednesday, whereas the stylish design is set to make it's Premier League debut against the Gunners the following Saturday.

Quite fittingly, the England international has scored all of his Premier League goals whilst wearing the Hypervenom boot, meaning that the footwear has been at his aid on the way to the forward winning two consecutive Premier League Golden Boot awards, smashing the record of most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year (39 in 36 games), whilst also becoming Tottenham's all time top goalscorer in the Premier League.