Reports Allege Racism Sparked Tunnel Bust Up Involving Barça's Samuel Umtiti After Espanyol Clash

According to reports, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was racially insulted by Espanyol's Sergio Garcia prompting a heated tunnel bust up, during which Gerard Pique had to separate both players, following a bad tempered draw in La Liga.





Pique rescued Barça's unbeaten league record with a header ten minutes from time at the RCDE Stadium, after Gerard Moreno had put the hosts in front in the second half of the encounter.





However, the ill-feeling of the derby boiled over with referee Jesus Gil Manzano noting in his match reports that 'discussions' continued into the tunnel after the final whistle, while several reports claim that players needed to be separated with Pique an unlikely peace maker.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

According to Marca, Umtiti left the pitch 'livid' with Barcelona sources cited by SPORT claiming that Garcia had called the French defender a racial slur.

Umtiti apparently confronted Garcia in the tunnel, while Pique - who incensed the home crowd with a 'shush' celebration - helped intervene to stop the incident escalating into a physical one.

Marca also claims that Garcia visited the away dressing room to apologise to Umtiti, who apparently accepted and considered the matter settled.

Even ignoring this, Sergio Garcia was a disgrace today. Horrific studs up foul on Umtiti, sliding in with no control, and a terrible dive in the area under pressure from Umtiti. https://t.co/D2pa7Lfgwd — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) February 5, 2018

While the referee Jesus Gil Manzano noted the tunnel incident, he did not note the specific details of the exchange or name participants, while Mundo Deportivo claimed that Barcelona do not plan to report the incident to the Spanish FA.





Espanyol previously called for an enquiry from the Anti-Violence Commission following Pique's infamous 'Cornella' comments after the two side's Copa Del Rey quarter-final clash last month, while the same commission had deemed Sunday's meeting a 'high risk' fixture.