West Ham Midfielder Manuel Lanzini Issues Positive Injury Update Via Instagram

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has hinted that his recovery from a hamstring injury he sustained last month is going well. 

Lanzini is currently one of a long list of players at the London Stadium who are out due to injury; Andy Carroll was recently ruled out for up to three months with a fractured foot, while summer signing Marko Arnautovic is still sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury in the same game as Lanzini. 

Image by Jack Ferguson











In an Instagram post, the Argentine posted a picture of himself which appeared to show him receiving a massage to his damaged hamstring, with the caption reading "magic hands". 

The midfielder is still expected to be out until February, although, like teammate Arnautovic, Hammers fans haven't given up on the 24-year-old making a sooner than expected recovery.

The club-record signing, who joined West Ham in the summer from Stoke City, recently revealed that he may be back a week sooner than expected - potentially for the game at home to Watford on the 10th of February.  

The Austrian international, who has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Month for January, recently told West Ham's official website: “I feel good, the injury has improved a lot and I’m already outside starting to run and do my work. If it goes like that this week and next week, 

hopefully I’ll be back then.

“I’m trying everything to be back as quickly as possible because I want to help the team. I want to score some goals and win some games – that’s why I’m trying everything to be back as quickly as possible.”

