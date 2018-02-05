Woman Claims Arsenal Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Tried to Kill Her With His Gold Lamborghini

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

It has been revealed that Arsenal's record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was accused of attempting to hit a woman with his gold Lamborghini in March 2014, while he was playing for Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon international is known for behavioural problems, having caused all sorts of trouble at his former Bundesliga side, but according to Martina Wechsung, he went as far as trying to kill her with his car outside Dortmund's training ground.

The two had come into contact through Facebook, and Aubameyang had asked Weschung to do some PR work for him. But when the two were supposed to meet, he supposedly tried to introduce himself via the grill of his Lamborghini.

“The road from the training ground leading to the street outside is quite narrow, difficult for two cars from both sides to drive through," Weschung told the Sun.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

''I was on the street, waiting where he told me to meet him. As soon as he saw me he sunk his head lower, gave his car the full throttle. I heard the revving of the car, saw it coming towards me in a blur of metal.

"It was terrifying - it felt like a guided missile bearing down upon me. He accelerated from 0 to about 60mph in just a few seconds in his Lamborghini."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

She claims that Aubameyang's father (and agent) had caught wind of their arrangement, and was not happy to have his toes stepped on; which supposedly caused the striker to want to commit murder.

''Only my quick reflexes saved me from being hit by the car." She continued. "I would have hit the windscreen and flown over the car.

“I could have been killed or very badly injured if I had not jumped. I was shocked. It was all really strange because he later explained he thought I only existed on the internet and was not a real person.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters