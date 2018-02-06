Antonio Conte Insists He's 'Not Worried About His Job' Despite Heavy Defeat at Watford

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has questioned his own decisions after his side suffered their second heavy defeat in less than a week - as the current league champions lost 4-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday night.

Despite struggling to get into the game, the Blues looked as if they may leave with a point when Eden Hazard cancelled out Troy Deeney's first half penalty with his goal in the 82nd minute.

However, Watford instantly responded, netting three more goals before the the final whistle blew.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to 5 Live after the game, as quoted by BBC Sport, Conte said that the fault for the loss was his own, but insisted he "wasn't worried about his job" as pressure mounts following two surprising and heavy defeats.

Conte said: "In this situation the fault is the coach - maybe I made a bad decision today with the starting XI. When you start in this way and play in this way you have doubt about the game. During the game it is difficult to change something, afterwards you can understand it and make bad decision.

"The second half I saw a great will but at the same time a lot of confusions. We don't play in this way. We have to accept this and fight a lot in this season. it will be very difficult for everything."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Conte did not complain about any of the decisions in a game which saw Watford awarded a penalty and Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off, simply stating: "We lost the game, I think we started in a bad way. We were very poor."





However, despite appearing somewhat resigned to leaving the club over the coming weeks or months, Conte admitted that he wasn't worried about the job and whether he'd lose it.

He said: “I’m not worried about my job. I work every day, and I give 120 per cent, OK? If this is enough, it’s OK. Otherwise, the club can take a different decision. Every day and every press conference, you ask me if I’m worried. No, I’m not worried. I can be the Chelsea coach or not. Which is the problem?”

"My position? It is the same. I stay here, try to work and put all myself in the work. The pressure? Which pressure? What is the pressure?

"I work - if this is enough it is, OK. Otherwise the club has to take another decision."