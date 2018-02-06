Barcelona Defender Gerard Pique Could Serve 3-Match Ban for 'Provocative' Espanyol Celebration

Barcelona's Gerard Pique could be suspended for between one and three games if La Liga's committee consider his gesture in celebration to Barcelona's equaliser against Espanyol as offensive, according to Marca.

The 2010 World Cup winner has found himself in the middle of a storm after he celebrated Barcelona's 82nd minute equaliser against their arch Catalan rivals by holding his finger to his mouth and shushing the Espanyol faithful in the soaking wet RCDE Stadium.

In light of the incident Javier Tebas, La Liga's president, hit out at Gerard Pique after his celebration on Sunday, confirming that the league's committee will review the incident and that a suitable punishment for the Spanish defender's actions will be found.

"The committee will rule if the gesture is punishable, but we will take it to them for them to make a decision," Tebas said.

Javier Tebas further criticized Pique (via Sport) by stating he provoked the crowd and that this provocation was the main reason for the insults coming the defender's way.

"The regulations make it possible that certain ways of celebrating goals can be considered a provocation," the president added.

"We have to highlight the fact Espanyol worked well and until that moment, Pique's goal, there was not a single insult aimed at Pique's family, which is something La Liga was worried about. His provocative gesture made the fans react and come out with intolerable insults."

This incident will no doubt put a slight damper on Barcelona's exceptional season so far, where the Catalan club top La Liga standings a nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

If the gesture is found to have been inappropriate it is likely to result in a one to three match ban for the defender. This, however, would be less of a blow for Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde given the injury Pique picked up in Sunday's clash is likely to see him miss up to a month of football.

Gerard Pique has had an impressive first-half to the season and his fans will hope this potential discipline setback won't have to much of an influence on his and their season, but as far as punishment goes only time will tell for Barcelona's villainous central defender.