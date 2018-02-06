Crystal Palace Sweat on Zaha Fitness as Winger Faces 2-Month Spell on the Sidelines

Crystal Palace are sweating over the fitness of Wilfried Zaha with fears the talismanic forward could be ruled out of action with knee ligament damage.

Zaha is facing up to two months on the sidelines with a suspected recurrence of the issue he suffered from earlier on in the season, according to the Times, and his absence from the first team would be a major blow to the Eagles if the prognosis is confirmed.

The Ivory Coast international will see a specialist over the injury on Tuesday and, if Palace's worst fears are realised, Zaha could end up missing eight of their final 12 Premier League matches of this term.

Palace only find themselves three points above the drop zone in spite of their revitalised form under the veteran Roy Hodgson, and need all of their best players available to them to secure their top flight status.

Zaha picked up the problem during his side's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, and may be set for an extended spell on the treatment table as a result.

The 25-year-old completed the full 90 minutes, but may have ended up aggravating the injury by doing so - a decision which could come back to haunt both him and his team.

Crystal Palace with and without Wilfried Zaha starting in the Premier League this season



Zaha's performances in the past couple of months, despite a lack of goals and assists, have been instrumental in helping Palace climb off the bottom of the league thanks to just two defeats in 15 matches.

The Croydon-based outfit still only sit seven points ahead of bottom club West Ham though, and Zaha's potential unavailability would be a massive blog to their hopes of staying up.

Palace face Everton, Spurs, Manchester United and Chelsea in their next four league fixtures and, with clashes against teams in and around them still to come too, will hope Zaha is only absent for a short period of time.

