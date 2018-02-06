Joey Barton Gives a Very Honest and Typically Controversial Opinion About Liverpool Fans

As most football fans know, Joey Barton is never short of something poignant to say.





Whether it’s poignant because it’s controversial or poignant because it’s just plain ludicrous differs from time to time, but this time the Huyton-born midfielder has made a very bold claim about Liverpool’s fans.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Barton said that apart from the huge rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before the match, Liverpool fans generally don’t make that much noise unless their team scores.

You can listen to his comments in the clip below…

“Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the start of the game and that’s pretty much it.” 👀@Joey7Barton has his say on the best and worst stadium atmospheres in the Premier League...



📻 https://t.co/AYsRgJWZEr pic.twitter.com/Cb3B3QVz4o — Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) February 5, 2018

As you can probably guess, these comments have certainly divided opinions. But whilst Liverpool fans are obviously going to refute what he said, other football fans seem to think that Barton is actually making a valid point, as a quick glance at twitter shows:

LFC is full of tourists these days. Local fans priced out of going. Atmosphere only increases when it’s a midweek European game & tourists can’t travel and locals turn up. The centre of the Kop was the core in the 70’s and now it is full of brummies who don’t understand football! — Derek McLean (@DerektheKopRed) February 5, 2018

He ain’t wrong though is he? — Joe (@CFCJoe_) February 5, 2018

Haha! Barton with the incovenient truth.



Took them a supposedly dodgy decision to wake up in the second half. — ENIC OUT (@JMEmabbz) February 5, 2018

Spot on! "Famous Anfield atmosphere" is a myth. They belt out YNWA at the beginning of the game when prompted by it playing on the tannoy, then for 90 mins you get the odd "Liverpool, Liverpool" & that's it until the end of the game when another rendition of YNWA rings out. — Marc Seymour (@mseymour84) February 5, 2018

However, Barton isn’t just picking on Liverpool here.

He goes on to say that Old Trafford is ‘full of tourists’ despite also conceding that United’s away support is probably the best in the country.

He also said that the Etihad lacks atmosphere and that the Emirates “is like a library at times” and that West Ham have struggled since leaving Upton Park.

When asked which Premier League clubs do have good atmospheres, Barton mentioned that the smaller stadiums are the better ones, with a particular mention to Crystal Palace, who are notorious for having some of the loudest fans in the country.