Leonardo Bonucci Reveals Level of Social Media Abuse He Received Following Move to AC Milan

Leonardo Bonucci has revealed the depths of abuse he has received on social media, but insists he's never let it affect him.

The 30-year-old moved from Juventus to AC Milan in a surprise summer move, and was subject to abusive social media messages from Juve fans.

“I read almost everything on social media. When they insult your family, especially knowing you’ve been through certain things with them, that makes your blood boil," he told Vanity Fair in a recent interview (as quoted by Football Italia)

“You’d want to go to their houses and grab hold of them, but then ultimately these are the same fans who ask you for a selfie in the street. You have to let certain comments just slide off you. Social media can be dangerous, but can also be important to pass on positive messages.”

Bonucci spent seven seasons at Juventus, winning the Serie A title a total of six times, and his summer transfer came after a reported 'bust up' with Juventus teammates Paul Dybala and Andrea Barzagli at half time of the Champions League final clash with Real Madrid. A tie which Real won 4-1.

However, the Italian international defender denied the reports of an altercation.





“There’s nothing true about what was written on half-time in the Champions League Final,” he insisted.

Bonucci has made 31 appearances for Milan so far this season. The Italian club currently sit in 8th place in the Serie A table and registered a 1-1 draw with Udinese in their last outing.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The defender has also revealed what his plans are when he hangs up his boots. “I want to try being a Coach, but first, once my career is concluded, I want to go on a journey with my family. The first stop will be Peru,” he added.