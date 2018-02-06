Liverpool Loan Star Divock Origi Reveals His Idol and Lavishes Praise on 'Important' Jurgen Klopp

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Liverpool star Divock Origi has revealed the just how much importance manager Jurgen Klopp has to him, in a tell-all interview with T-Online.

The winger is currently on loan with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg and is due to return to Anfield in the summer.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

He has made 18 appearances in the German top flight so far, 15 of which have been starts, scoring five goals.

It's been a pretty decent season so far for the 22-year-old, and on Wolfsburg as a collective, he said: "We are still in the start-up phase and have a young, ambitious team. With Martin Schmidt a great coach, a great stadium - but sometimes it is still missing in the details. We often feel like 'we're so close' and then it's not enough. But that's exactly what makes me feel good."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Origi attributes his development to his boss back on Merseyside Klopp, insisting the German has been a pivotal figure for him.

He said: "From the first day he said to me 'I believe in you' - and he showed that too. He was always very approachable and taught me so much.

 

"He told me about his experiences and how I had to improve. Jürgen Klopp was incredibly important to me. Especially with a big club like Liverpool, you need someone to guide you when you're young. That was my great luck."

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Origi also revealed his boyhood hero - none other than a man he'll be working alongside in the Belgian national side int he run up to the World Cup, Thierry Henry.

"I used to watch clips of him on YouTube. And Ronaldinho, Ronaldo... players who were passionate about it," he added.

Origi will be hoping for a strong finish to the season with Wolfsburg who, despite sitting 13th, have only lost five times in the league. They have,however, drawn 12 - the most of any team in the division.

