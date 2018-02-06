Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Responds to Jamie Carragher's Infamous Weight Comments

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Liverpool’s record signing Virgil van Dijk has hit back at former Reds star Jamie Carrgher's comments that he might need to lose a little weight in order to reach the heights at Anfield.

£75m Van Dijk has had a turbulent start in his first five games for his new club. He has; scored the winning goal on his debut, conceded nine goals, failed to pick up a clean sheet and been the man who gave away a last minute penalty.

Anyone who becomes the most expensive player in their position is going to be under the magnifying glass, while former Liverpool centre-back and club legend Carragher claimed fitness may be behind Van Dijk slow start.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I think it will prove to be a great signing, but he hasn't hit the ground running," the pundit remarked during a Sky Sports debate.

"I think he needs to get fit and lose a bit of weight. He actually looks too big. Maybe that's to do with not having a pre-season."

Manager Jurgen Klopp quickly dismissed Carragher's suggestions and now the man in question has finally responded to Carragher’s infamous weight comment.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“He needs to come into the dressing room and he can see if I need to lose some weight because I don’t think I need to lose some weight!" The Dutchman countered during a press conference (via the Mirror).

"I have been out for eight months - last January until September really and I didn’t play at Premier League level.”

While physique may an issue for Van Dijk, fans and those in the media alike will continue to place huge expectations and scrutiny on the world's most expensive defender as he continues his career at Anfield.

