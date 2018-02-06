Premier League Heavyweights Set to Meet Buyout Clause for Hoffenheim Star Kerem Demirbay

Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay could be headed to the Premier League this summer with both Liverpool and Arsenal ready to activate the buyout clause for the 24-year-old, according to SportBild (via TeamTalk).

Demirbay, who has a contractual release clause of just €32m, has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s leading performers over the past couple of seasons, with both Liverpool and Arsenal rumoured to be keen admirers.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The Premier League duo are not the only potential suitors for the Germany international's signature, with Everton, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Schalke and Borussia Dortmund also having expressed an interest.

The 24-year-old has previously admitted he would be interested in a big money move and could be seen by Jurgen Klopp as an ideal replacement for Emre Can in the Liverpool midfield should the German, as rumoured, join Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger is reported to want Demirbay to replace Granit Xhaka, who has struggled to adapt to the physical demands of the English game since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.





No doubt, a move to either club is bound to draw attention as Demirbay is a player not afraid to cause controversy.

He achieved international notoriety for making a sexist comment against female referee Bibiana Steinhaus. After being sent off by Steinhaus, he told her: "Women have no place in men’s football.”

Despite apologising after the incident, the DFB hit Demirbay with a five-game suspension, while he was also made to officiate a junior league girls’ football match as an additional punishment.