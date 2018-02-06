PSG Academy Director Believes Neymar Will Not Make Controversial Move to Real Madrid

Neymar is not about to make a crazy move to Real Madrid - that's the opinion of Paris Saint-Germain's academy director Luis Fernandez.

For a couple of months now the Brazilian's name has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants, with Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly on the decline at the age of 33, and Gareth Bale not trusted over his injury record.

Neymar, as dazzling as the stats suggest he has been for the French league leaders this season, has made headlines on numerous occasions about his popularity, or lack thereof, in the dressing room because of his inflated ego.

He has also been reported to have fallen out with manager Unai Emery and Edinson Cavani on several occasions, which has only increased speculation that he might not actually stick around in Paris despite the incredible amount of money it took to get him there.

According to Fernandez, Neymar won't be making such a controversial move though. He told Cadena SER's 'El Larguero' programme, as quoted by Marca: "I'll stick my neck out, because Neymar will not go to Real Madrid.

"If PSG went after Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe then it was for them to stay here, not for them to leave. Neymar is the star of PSG.

"He makes the difference and when you see him play you don't detect what people say about him wanting to leave. He's convinced that he's happy here and he wants to succeed."

Neymar, who turned 26 on Monday, certainly is the star at the Parc des Princes - since his move last summer, he's scored 27 goals in just 26 games so far and 18 assists.

