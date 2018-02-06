Ramiro Funes Mori Targets First Team Run After Injury Return & Uses Everton Teammate as Inspiration

Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori is targeting a first team run at Everton after returning from a 10-month absence through injury.

The 26-year-old played 45 minutes of Everton's U23s 4-0 defeat away to Arsenal and is slowly returning to match fitness.

New loan signing Eliaquim Mangala had an underwhelming debut against Arsenal, in the Toffees' 5-1 defeat on Saturday and Funes Mori is hoping he can take advantage and regain his position in Sam Allardyce's back line "as soon as possible."

⚽️ | Ramiro Funes Mori gets 45 minutes of action on his return from injury for #EFCU23.



Details on the match blog: https://t.co/V3I3RbmgFL pic.twitter.com/4MiQ40Kklz — Everton (@Everton) February 5, 2018

"That was my first 45 minutes, so the manager will now decide when I can get in the first team. But I am feeling good and ready to come back," said Mori (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

"Of course, it has been a while. You do not forget how to play football but I just need to get used to the tempo and atmosphere of the matches again."

Mori revealed that teammate Seamus Coleman has been an inspiration while undergoing rehabilitation for his knee injury, claiming:

"Seamus has helped me, of course. He deserved it [his comeback] as he was a long time injured. But everyone has had a chance. Seamus and Bolasie," he added.

"It is an inspiration for me. I will have my chance and when I get it I have to give it a good go."