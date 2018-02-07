Agent Reveals Newcastle Tried to Sign Feyenoord Striker Nicolai Jorgensen Last Month

Nicolai Jorgensen's agent has revealed that Newcastle attempted to sign the player during the January transfer window.





The Feyenoord forward was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League but a deal could not be completed before the end of the month.





And his agent, Mikkel Nissen, has confirmed that Newcastle were keen to secure the transfer of the 27-year-old.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“I can confirm that Newcastle specifically wanted to have him and did a lot to make it successful. There were also other Premier League clubs in play, but Newcastle was the most daring,” Nissen told Ekstra Bladet.

“But Feyenoord was against it. They just didn’t want to sell him in this transfer window and will look at it this summer.”

Nissen also suggested that, regardless of Feyenoord's reluctance to sell last month, a transfer is likely to be completed in the summer.

“That Nicolai is so important to them that they have that stance, that says everything about how much they value him," he said.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“It is pleasing but also deserved. Already this summer there was an interest from several Premier League clubs, but Feyenoord would not hear of it at all.





“At that time they were also looking forward to playing the Champions League for the first time in many years.

“That was also nice enough because Nicolai was well suited to the club after his great season as top scorer and did not really want a change.

“But now he’s ready to take next step. It’s always a balance to find the right time to go on, but I think we’ll find a solution this summer. Feyenoord has also had time to look for a replacement.”