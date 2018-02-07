Agent Reveals Newcastle Tried to Sign Feyenoord Striker Nicolai Jorgensen Last Month

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Nicolai Jorgensen's agent has revealed that Newcastle attempted to sign the player during the January transfer window.


The Feyenoord forward was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League but a deal could not be completed before the end of the month.


And his agent, Mikkel Nissen, has confirmed that Newcastle were keen to secure the transfer of the 27-year-old.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“I can confirm that Newcastle specifically wanted to have him and did a lot to make it successful. There were also other Premier League clubs in play, but Newcastle was the most daring,” Nissen told Ekstra Bladet.

“But Feyenoord was against it. They just didn’t want to sell him in this transfer window and will look at it this summer.”

Nissen also suggested that, regardless of Feyenoord's reluctance to sell last month, a transfer is likely to be completed in the summer.

“That Nicolai is so important to them that they have that stance, that says everything about how much they value him," he said.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“It is pleasing but also deserved. Already this summer there was an interest from several Premier League clubs, but Feyenoord would not hear of it at all.


“At that time they were also looking forward to playing the Champions League for the first time in many years.

“That was also nice enough because Nicolai was well suited to the club after his great season as top scorer and did not really want a change.

“But now he’s ready to take next step. It’s always a balance to find the right time to go on, but I think we’ll find a solution this summer. Feyenoord has also had time to look for a replacement.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters