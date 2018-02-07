Cesar Azpilicueta Takes to Social Media in a Show of Strength Amid Blooming Chelsea Crisis

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has sent out a strong statement via Twitter amid the Blues' rough period and all of the speculation swirling around Antonio Conte.

The Italian saw his side slump to a 4-1 defeat against Watford on Monday, a result that follows a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in their previous outing.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

If there was any doubt of a crisis at Chelsea before, it's certainly full-blown now. And the Blues' next match could prove a defining moment for the rest of the season.

Azpilicueta, who has been Chelsea's best defender for a few seasons now, is believed to be one of the players in Conte's corner. And following their shock defeat, he has issued a rallying cry as the Blues look to get back to winning ways.

"Difficult moments will make us stronger," he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

The defender also refuted claims of Chelsea players trying to get the manager sacked during an interview on Monday.

"We are here altogether. We are all disappointed with the results," he insisted. "We know that there is speculation here all the time – it has been that way in the six years I have been here.

Azpilicueta claims #cfc players are still fighting hard for Conte and denies they are letting him down. More here: https://t.co/QHcAGH2gKw — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) February 6, 2018

"Are the players letting the coach down? No. I think if you see the training sessions, we all fight hard. We are the first to be disappointed with the way the last two games went.

"We are getting penalised in the bad moments we are having in the game. It's not a long period, but in this league, which is so tough, you get punished as soon as you drop a bit."