Jesse Lingard Sorry for ‘Totally Unacceptable’ Tweet During Munich Memorial Service

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has apologised after he sent out a ‘disrespectful’ tweet during a service to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Jesse Lingard had come under fierce criticism after he appeared to post a tweet about playing FIFA 18 just three minutes after a minute's silence was held to remember the Munich Air Disaster.

The Manchester United midfielder attended the service at Old Trafford and observed the silence at 3.04pm - the time of the crash 60 years ago which killed 23 people, including eight players. Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson were also among the guests at Old Trafford to pay respects to the tragedy.

We will never forget. #FlowersOfManchester

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on

However, at 3.07pm – just three minutes after the one-minute silence – Lingard replied to a question on Twitter asking him when he and team-mate Marcus Rashford were going to play Fifa 18.

Lingard 's tweet read: "Your [sic] not ready for me."

This tweet got some criticism and the 25-year-old subsequently took the tweet down and apologised for the message having been posted.

"A member of my media team inadvertently replied to a tweet this afternoon on my Twitter profile during the Munich memorial service at Old Trafford," Lingard tweeted to his 600,000 followers.

"I was unaware as I was attending the service at the time, and don't condone the post or the timing in any way.

"The post has now been deleted, and I'd like to apologise for any upset caused, this is totally unacceptable and does not reflect my personality or view on this emotional day."

