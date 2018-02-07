PHOTOS: Nike Release England 2018 World Cup Kit Collection With Ode to Nation's Historic Background

Nike have announced the release of England's 2018 World Cup kit, a collection based upon the nation's archetypal colour palette of white, red and blue - blending innovative footballing technology, with modern footballing styling.

It's getting to that time where the country begins to count down the days until international football's biggest tournament kicks off, and one of the most exciting moments is the unveiling of the kit - and here it is.

Image by Ben Davies

Not too dissimilar to previous strip's, England's home and away kit revert to the traditional all white and all red, with subtle changes introduced.

“Our goal was to create a range of products that even without an England crest or Nike Swoosh, would still instantly look like an England collection." says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director - via the company's official website.

"That classic identity, with a modern edge added, is imperative to the whole collection,”

Image by Ben Davies

The collection features the English rose, with St. George's cross and three lions - rooting history into the kit.

A very patriotic look - which includes a rosette on the inside of the shirts and custom typefaces which show player names in English fonts such as Gil Sans and Johnston; the home strip showing an all white top, with blue shorts and red trimming; with the away kit showing off a two-tone all red look - which depicts St. George's cross.