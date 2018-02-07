Nike have released photos of Nigeria's new kit ahead of the 2018 Russian World Cup, which has taken influence from the cultural spirit of Naija - which serves to drive a desire of 'healthy reserve and exuberance'.

Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for this summer's World Cup finals when Arsenal's Alex Iwobi scored the 73rd minute winner against Zambia; and ever since, the country - much like the rest of the world - looks on in excitement at football's biggest international tournament.

Image by Ben Davies

And now they have a kit that embodies the passion and optimism felt by fans.

“With Nigeria, we wanted to tap into the attitude of the nation,” said Dan Farron, Nike Football Design Director, in the kit's press release. “We built this kit and collection based on the players' full identities.”

"We started to see trends in attitude and energy connecting the athletes to music, fashion and more. They are part of a resoundingly cool culture.”

Image by Ben Davies

The kit's badge features heat transfer technology that is 64% lighter than other crests, making it Nike's most breathable. Open-hole texture on the rest of the knitting on the kit are also plotted against footballers' heat sweat maps for optimal breathability.

The design itself pays subtle homage to the '96 gold medal winning 'Dream Team', with eagle inspired black and white sleeves and green torso. Elements of the kit also show off an abstracted feather pattern and hyper colors.

However, the kit refuses to veer away from tradition, with the away strip using the classic all green look of Nigeria.