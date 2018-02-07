Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals the Role Henrikh Mkhitaryan Played in His Choice to Join Arsenal

Arsenal record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that a number of conversations with fellow Gunners new boy Henrikh Mkhitaryan helped convince him to move to the Emirates last month.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Gabon international confirmed that the attacking midfielder's decision to join the Gunners in an exchange deal for Alexis Sanchez was a key factor in his choice to leave Borussia Dortmund. Aubameyang joined in a deal worth around £56m, and the pair have proven a hit in the short time since they've joined.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Aubameyang netted a neat dink over Jordan Pickford on his debut against Everton at the weekend, while the Armenian made three assists in the same game. Arsenal fans have made known their excitement over the pair reuniting in London - after both showed exactly what they could do as a partnership during their time at Dortmund.

They played alongside each other for three years from 2013 - prior to Mkhitaryan's move to Manchester United - and struck up a good relationship at the time. And the promise of rekindling that partnership was key to Aubameyang's choice to move to London, according to the man himself.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

He said: "He (Mkhitaryan) called me a few times and asked, ‘Will you come or not?’ I said, ‘First you have to tell me if you signed or not’.

"He told me it was all done - and of course it was a big factor in me coming here. It’s like being reunited with a brother, a good friend. We played together in the past and I’m really happy to see him again.”

The two will be hoping of reproducing the magic they're notorious for in this weekend's crucial north London derby against Tottenham at Wembley.